MANILA, Philippines – One of the largest provincial bus companies in the country has laid off 400 workers due to huge financial losses after months of halted operations during the coronavirus quarantine in Luzon, where it operates.

CNN Philippines quoted Victory Liner, Incorporated spokesperson Alex Briones as saying that the company’s decision affected 300 drivers and conductors who were under probation. The rest are administration staff, inspectors, and others in the company's for at least 20 years, who were given early retirement with benefits.

Briones said Victory Liner may lay off even more workers in the coming months as the company anticipated continued losses under the new rules for public transport operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even when the bus line resumes operations, for example, bus companies have to operate at reduced passenger capacity.

So far, the company had only managed to secure a special permit to operate in Olongapo, Iba, and Sta. Cruz in Zambales starting June 4.

Victory Liner serves routes in Central Luzon, which includes Zambales, Pampanga, and Bulacan; and Northern Luzon, including Benguet, Pangasinan, Bataan, Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Isabela and, Cagayan.

Bus companies had to cease operations when Luzon was placed on lockdown in mid-March. – Rappler.com