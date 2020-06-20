MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced on Saturday, June 20, that has collected P487 million in additional revenues from post clearance audits on importers.

The BOC's Post Clearance Audit Group (PCAG) is allowed to conduct an audit examination, inspection, verification, and investigation of records related to goods declarations generally within 3 years from the date of final payment of duties and taxes or customs clearance. This is provided under Section 1000 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Customs Administrative Order 01-2019.

These post-clearance audits help ensure proper duties and taxes are collected on shipments in compliance with BOC regulations, even after the release of these shipments.

Importers, however, can take advantage of the Prior Disclosure Program (PDP) to disclose errors and omissions in goods declaration. Such declarations are made to reduce the gravity of an offense or mistake.

Collections

From January to June 5, the PCAG's Compliance Assessment Office, through its 5 audit divisions, served 20 audit notification letters to customs bonded warehouse operators and their members suspected of violating provisions of Customs Administrative Order No. 13-2019 in relation to Customs Memorandum Order No. 26-2011.

The BOC collected P19,755,564.47 from the audit findings on 5 companies/importers. It also collected P160,027,224.51 from 24 companies which applied for prior disclosure covered by existing audit notification letters.

Meanwhile, the BOC collected P307,237,733.72 from 12 companies not covered by any existing audit notification letter. – Rappler.com