MANILA, Philippines – An employee of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) was suspended following investigation for possible involvement in the Wirecard scandal.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, June 22, BPI said it is probing falsified documents which showed that Wirecard is supposedly a client of the bank.

BPI said Ernst & Young, Wirecard's auditor, showed documents which claimed that the German firm was a client.

"The employee who may have played a part in the preparation of the said document has been suspended and is under investigation," BPI said.

BDO Unibank earlier denied that Wirecard is a client, adding that documents showing otherwise had falsified signatures of officers.

International media outlets earlier reported that Wirecard was missing some $2.1 billion.

Reports also noted that the firm inflated revenues through forged and backdated contracts.

On Monday, auditors concluded that the missing funds likely "do not exist," fueling fraud suspicions.

Wirecard chief executive officer Markus Braun has resigned over the scandal. – Rappler.com