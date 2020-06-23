MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino lawyer pointed to as the trustee responsible for the missing $2.1 billion of German payments provider Wirecard denied reports of him being involved in any irregularities.

Mark Kristopher Tolentino, through his lawyer Dennis Manalo, said in a statement issued late Monday night, June 22, that his law firm was not involved in issuing "spurious" documents.

On Thursday, June 18, auditors from Ernst & Young said that some 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) were missing from Wirecard's accounts.

But on Monday, June 22, Wirecard said the missing funds likely "do not exist."

The money was supposedly deposited using 6 accounts in two Philippine banks – Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and BDO Unibank. Both banks have since denied that Wirecard was their client, adding that they were investigating rogue employees involved in falsifying documents. (READ: BPI suspends employee over possible Wirecard scandal involvement)

"Formal demands have been made today for BPI and BDO to confirm these accounts and to treat them with absolute confidentiality, as mandated in the Foreign Currency Deposit Act of the Philippines. MKT Law adamantly denies knowledge and participation in any alleged irregularity arising from news reports that Certificates of Deposits issued by BPI and BDO and submitted to Ernst & Young GMBH were spurious," Tolentino's lawyer said.

Tolentino also said his law firm's services, including the opening and maintenance of Philippine deposit accounts, are "aboveboard and performed with utmost compliance with Philippine laws and regulations."

He added that they are investigating the matter and "will act further based on facts that would be established."

Tolentino was previously assistant secretary of the Department of Transportation, but was fired in 2018 for allegedly making deals with one of President Rodrigo Duterte's sisters.

Tolentino apologized to Duterte for supposedly using the first family's name to push for the Mindanao Railway Project, adding that he regretted putting the President "in an embarrassing situation." – Rappler.com