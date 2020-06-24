MANILA, Philippines – Traders and employees of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) were sent home on Wednesday, June 24, as an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The PSE closed its headquarters in Bonifacio Global City for 24 hours to clean up its premises.

"[W]e need to take the appropriate steps to curb the spread of the virus. We are closing down our premises for decontamination and for any other necessary measures to ensure that the health of our employees will not be compromised," PSE president and chief executive officer Ramon Monzon said.

The local bourse asked employees who were in close contact with the infected staff member to undergo self-quarantine. The PSE will also test these employees for COVID-19.

"We will abide by the protocols prescribed by the DTI-DOLE (Department of Trade and Industry-Department of Labor and Employment) Interim Guidelines on Workplace Prevention and Control of COVID-19 in the event a worker is suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19," Monzon said.

Despite the office shutdown, shortened trading hours are still in place. Employees are making use of alternative work arrangements during the 24-hour office closure.

The PSE index closed at 6,188 on Wednesday, lower by 1.7%. – Rappler.com