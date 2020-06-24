WASHINGTON, USA – Coronavirus shutdowns have made the global outlook of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) grim this year, but it said on Wednesday, June 24, if things go right, recovery could come sooner – though the situation could also become worse.

The latest forecasts in the IMF's World Economic Outlook project a global contraction of 4.9%, followed by a recovery of 5.4% in 2021.

But the report, which acknowledged the high levels of uncertainty around the forecast, offered two alternative scenarios, one of which allows for the possibility the downturn might not be quite as terrible.

A second outbreak

One possibility is a second major outbreak takes place in early 2021, with new measures imposed to contain the spread that would be less disruptive than those used this year.

But even with additional fiscal support from governments, "the outbreak is assumed to cause further longer-lived damage to the supply side of economies (scarring) starting in 2022, as increased bankruptcies lead to capital destruction, temporary slowing in productivity growth, and a temporary increase in trend unemployment."

In that case, the global economy would see growth of just 0.5% in 2021.

A faster recovery

The other possibility is that the recovery is faster than forecast, as effective containment of the virus leads to "less precautionary behavior by households and firms once the lockdowns are lifted."

It also assumes governments continue the spending measures to support businesses and households with "no partial rollback in response to the improved outlook."

That would mean a smaller downturn in 2020 of 4.5%, and a faster recovery next year, with 8.4% global growth. – Rappler.com