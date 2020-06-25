MANILA, Philippines – The main headquarters of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Pasay City will be padlocked starting June 26 until June 30, as two personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

In a notice released on Thursday, June 25, the SEC said that its main office, located at the Philippine International Convention Center, will be disinfected.

The two outsourced personnel who tested positive for the coronavirus have no history of travel abroad, have no known exposure to COVID-19 cases, and have no symptoms. They will still undergo confirmatory tests.

The employees had been working from home since March 13, but reported at the main office for rapid antibody testing on Wednesday, June 24, and on Thursday.

"The commission is implementing all necessary health protocols, pursuant to and consistent with the directives and guidelines of the Department of Health," the SEC said.

For transactions and requests, the public may go to the SEC website for the meantime.

The Philippines' coronavirus cases rose to 33,069 on Thursday, with the addition of 778 new cases.

Of these new cases, over half or 452 were from Metro Manila, still the region hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. – Rappler.com