MANILA, Philippines – Nearly 3 months since the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) authorized them, local mining companies have redirected P385.4 million of their Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) funds to help in the pandemic response of their host communities.

Data from the MGB showed that, as of June 17, mining firms have re-allocated P341.6 million to social amelioration measures, such as food packages, relief goods, and health supplies for 1.12 million households, as well as personal protective equipment for 180,341 frontliners.

The Philippine Nickel Industry Association (PNIA) said its members have channeled a total of over P38 million of their social development funds to Caraga, Palawan, and Zambales. They have also aided frontliners and some 66,200 households in Metro Manila.

Established under the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, the SDMP is a 5-year plan that miners have to submit to government for helping develop their host communities and make them self-reliant. – Rappler.com