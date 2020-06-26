THE HAGUE, Netherlands – The Dutch government on Friday, June 26, approved a 3.4-billion-euro ($3.8-billion) bailout to prop up KLM through the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid package comes after Paris pledged 7 billion euros for partner airline Air France after the outbreak brought international air travel to a near-standstill.

"The aid consists of a guarantee for bank loans of up to 2.4 billion euros and a direct loan from the state of up to one billion euros," a Dutch government statement said.

Air France-KLM said the loans would help the airline "overcome the crisis and prepare for the future."

The Dutch government announced in April that it would give KLM an aid package of between 2 and 4 billion euros.

KLM and Air France are among a host of European airlines given state support to get through the pandemic.

Germany's Lufthansa is getting 9 billion euros from Berlin to save Europe's largest airline group from bankruptcy. – Rappler.com