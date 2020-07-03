MANILA, Philippines – Counterfeit personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies, mostly from China, were seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero said in a statement on Friday, July 3, that the smuggled goods were confiscated between March 25 and May 31. (READ: EXPLAINER: The PPE keeping our healthcare workers safe)

The following items worth a combined P244 million were seized during the period:

P70 million - PPE and Chinese medicines supposed to cure COVID-19, found at a warehouse in Singalong, Manila

P5 million - masks, gloves, goggles, alcohol, thermal scanners, test tubes, and syringes under the name of Philmed Dynasty Supplies Corporation based in Binondo, Manila

P30 million - PPE, including gloves, masks, and goggles, under the name of ELJ1 Medical Shop based in Sta Cruz, Manila

P9 million - PPE from the Medical Outlet in Rizal Avenue, Manila

P80 million - PPE from an establishment located at HK Sun Plaza, Macapagal Boulevard, Pasay City

P400,000 - medical supplies and medicines from Ton Ren Tang Chinese Medication in Binondo, Manila

P50 million - medical equipment and supplies from Omnibus Biomedical Systems

Aside from these items, the BOC also seized 2.2 kilograms of imported Chinese medicines without clearance from the Food and Drug Administration last April 27.

Another 5 boxes of Chinese medicines containing 48,000 medicinal tablets, along with 238 master cases of assorted imported cigarettes and other items, were confiscated from a warehouse in Valenzuela City last April 30. – Rappler.com