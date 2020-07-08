ZURICH, Switzerland – Nespresso announced on Wednesday, July 8, it is investing 160 million Swiss francs ($170 million, 150 million euros) in expanding its production plant in Romont, western Switzerland, citing increasing demand for its coffee products.

One of Swiss food giant Nestle's flagship brands, Nespresso – which makes home coffee machines, capsules, and accessories – said the expansion would create 300 new direct jobs over the next 10 years.

"Despite the challenging times we have all been living in, this strategic long-term investment reconfirms Nespresso's continuous business success," Nestle chief executive Guillaume Le Cunff said in a statement.

Construction on the new second production hall is set to start in June 2021.

The first of 10 new production lines is expected to be fully operational by June 2022. – Rappler.com