MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) are eyeing an agri-industrial business corridor in New Clark City.

The DA said in a press statement that project is in line with the government’s bid to expand development to other regions and decongest Metro Manila.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that the first project in New Clark City, which is targeted to begin construction in 2021, has the “potential to jumpstart and sustain economic growth in the ‘new normal’ because of its vast agricultural resources and strategic location that grants access to markets in both northern and southern Luzon, including Metro Manila.”

“The agro-industrial business corridor…that will rise at the New Clark City will be a holistic approach, which aims to integrate smallholder farmers by providing them access to resources, including state-of-the-art production technology, capital, and value-adding facilities,” he added.

The agri-industrial business corridor will feature modern agribusiness and multi-purpose facilities, including a national seed technology park, and will complement the planned Clark Fresh Market to be built at the Clark Civil Aviation Complex.

The DA said that the market complex will have an integrated post-harvest facility, catering niche markets for organic produce, and halal-certified and premium quality food products.

BCDA president and CEO Vince Dizon said the DA project will provide thousands of new jobs.

“This agri-industrial business corridor will not only enhance the productivity of our farmers, but will also boost economic activity in the region. Improved connectivity infrastructure and the other planned developments in New Clark City make it the best location for this project, and we plan to have this agro-industrial hub started by next year,” he said.

Dar said the DA is also looking into setting up 12 more agri-industrial business corridors in new economic zones identified by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority to woo more investments in the sector.

“The agro-industrial business corridors will be linked together for better logistics and faster distribution of technology,” the agriculture chief said.– Rappler.com