AirAsia to expand logistics operations in Philippines

SEPANG, Malaysia – Low-cost carrier AirAsia is looking to expand its air logistics operation in Southeast Asia, with the Philippines seen as a “very big operation.” To fuel this, the group’s logistics arm, Teleport, plans to add up to 10 freighter aircraft.

Tony Fernandes, chief executive officer of AirAsia Group (recently renamed as Capital A), emphasized the Philippines’ role as a major market for Teleport in Southeast Asia.

“Philippines is where we see Teleport to be a very big operation. Obviously, AirAsia Philippines is doing most of Teleport’s work right now through belly space. But in the not-too-distant future, the ten aircraft that we’re talking about, some will be destined for the Philippines,” he told reporters on Wednesday, July 12.

Teleport CEO Pete Chareonwongsak also added that the Philippines is “very, very important,” given that the logistic provider’s top route by volume in Southeast Asia is in the Philippines: Davao to Manila.

LOOK: Rappler is in Malaysia at the launch of Teleport’s first Airbus A321F.



It’s expected to keep Teleport as the largest air logistics network in Southeast Asia.



Teleport is the logistics arm of Capital A (formerly AirAsia Group), used by Shopee and Lazada. | @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/IBEWm8jrCs — Lance Spencer Yu (@lanceyu_) July 12, 2023

On Wednesday, AirAsia Group’s logistics arm Teleport unveiled its first Airbus A321F – a freighter plane with enough capacity to carry 27 tons and 206 cubic meters of cargo, or about 45,000 iPhones. The planes have a range of up to 2,200 nautical miles, covering 80% of Southeast Asia.

Teleport is currently leasing three A321F aircraft, with a plan to expand its total fleet to 10 in the next 18 months. The A321Fs will operate from Kuala Lumpur, but they may also be based in Manila, Jakarta, and Bangkok. Before the addition of these planes, Teleport conducted its logistics operations mainly through using the belly space of its other AirAsia passenger planes.

Fernandes hopes that the low-cost logistic provider’s expanded operations can help e-commerce sellers and small businesses bring their products to more markets.

“We can have someone in Davao sell products into China by making it easy to order logistics services. We see that as a huge disruption and a huge opportunity of providing small businesses a chance to expand their product,” Fernandes said. – Rappler.com