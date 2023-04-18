Here comes the sun: Airbnb searches surge 400% for summer travel season

OFF THE BEATEN PATH. Pictured here is the "Vintage Airstream Suite on Top of a Hill" Airbnb accommodation in Calaca, Calabarzon.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos are gearing up for revenge travel this summer season as searches for destinations in the Philippines increased by 400% compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the latest data from Airbnb, searches for stays in the Philippines rose by almost 400% for March and April check-ins compared to the same period in 2022. The surge for this year was in part due to the five-day long Holy Week break, which saw millions of Filipinos travel across the country.

Here are the top five most searched destinations by Filipinos this summer season:

Santa Maria, Bulacan Malay, Aklan Baguio City, Benguet Cebu City, Cebu Pasay City, Manila

Domestic travel is leading the rebound in the industry, as the Philippines remained the top destination among Filipinos, based on Airbnb data for 2022.

Outside the country, Filipinos traveled to the United States the most, followed by Canada, and Asian destinations Japan, Korea, and Thailand. But when it comes to specific cities, there are some differences, as Filipinos booked stays in Bangkok the most, and then Kuala Lumpur, London, New York, and Toronto.

Meanwhile, for international travelers coming to the Philippines, Manila was the top local destination, followed by Cebu City, Malay, and El Nido. International guests most commonly came from the United States, followed by Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Korea.

Pent-up demand

There are also changes in how Filipinos are traveling, with families and barkada (group of friends) increasingly joining the revenge travel trend. Group travel rose by almost 180% year-on-year in 2022, although travel by pairs still remained the most common type of Airbnb booking for Filipinos.

Following years of travel restrictions, about a third of Filipinos said they now look forward to traveling more frequently within Southeast Asia, according to a recent YouGov survey commissioned by Airbnb. More than 40% also said they were willing to spend more on traveling in the region.

Filipinos also hold a rosy picture about the travel industry, with 87% of locals being “optimistic about the travel rebound in Southeast Asia” and 94% believing that travel will “benefit local communities and the broader national economy.”

Road less traveled

Over 60% of Filipinos also believed that it should be “easy and affordable for travelers to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations in their country so that communities don’t miss out on tourism spending,” Airbnb said.

Filipinos surveyed also said that the strongest appeal of local destinations for international travelers was “hospitable locals willing to make guests feel welcome and point out hidden gems.”

In response to increased interest in “off-the-beaten path” destinations, Airbnb has launched its Flexible Date search function, which it said has promoted bookings outside popular areas in the cities of Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Metro Manila. Travelers may also use the “OMG!” category to search for bookings that go beyond usual accommodations.

“Airbnb is committed to partnering with local governments and communities to support the region’s travel renaissance in a way that allows local people to access the socio-economic benefits of travel,” Nathan Blecharczyk, Airbnb co-founder and chief strategy officer, said during a media roundtable. – Rappler.com