Ana Maria Aboitiz-Delgado is UnionBank’s next president, CEO

MANILA, Philippines – Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) appointed Ana Maria Aboitiz-Delgado as its incoming president and chief executive officer, replacing veteran banker Edwin Bautista.

Aboitiz-Delgado, a fifth-generation heir of the Aboitiz family, will be stepping up to the top position after more than two decades with UnionBank. She first joined the Aboitiz-led bank as a management trainee in November 2003.

She has since led the business development of SME banking, retail consumer finance, institutional banking, customer experience, and digital channel within the bank.

Aboitiz-Delgado was also involved in the bank’s digital pivot, such as the development of the digital bank branch model and UnionBank Online.

“We are looking forward to taking UnionBank to greater heights with Ana at the helm. Her experience and expertise will allow her to lead the bank’s continued digital transformation, which was started by Edwin and has put UnionBank on an accelerated road towards its aspiration to be a great digital bank,” Erramon Aboitiz, UnionBank’s chairman and Aboitiz-Delgado’s uncle, said in a press release on Friday, June 28.

‘Mission accomplished’

Meanwhile, Bautista will be stepping down after spending 27 years with UnionBank and leading the company as president and CEO for more than six years.

Among Bautista’s biggest accomplishments was overseeing UnionBank’s blockbuster acquisition of Citi Philippines’ consumer business. UnionBank completed the migration of Citi accounts in March 25, 2024.

The deal greatly boosted UnionBank’s position as a consumer bank, particularly in the credit card sector. UnionBank is now among the top three credit card issuers in the country based on usage and spending. (READ: [Finterest] Credit card 101: How does it work, and which one is for you?)

Back in 2022, Bautista agreed to extend his term to “ensure a qualified and ready successor by 2025.” Now, Aboitiz-Delgado is poised to step into his role starting January 1, 2025.

“Mission accomplished,” Bautista said in the press release. – Rappler.com