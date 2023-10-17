Pizza overtakes coffee in Figaro group’s store footprint as Angel’s Pizza rises

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Angel’s Pizza’s first store in Mindanao located in Avida Davao Towers, Davao City which opened early in 2023.

From its beginnings as a Filipino coffee chain, the Figaro Coffee Group's Angel's Pizza now dominates the company's business

MANILA, Philippines – The pizza business of the Figaro Coffee Group (FCG) has overtaken its coffee commerce, driven by the success of its Angel’s Pizza brand.

FCG traces its roots to the Figaro Coffee Company, founded in in 1993 by social entreprenuer Pacita “Chit” Juan. Now led by the Liu family, it owns two other brands aside from Figaro Coffee and Angel’s Pizza: coffee shop Café Portofino and Taiwanese cuisine restaurant Tien Ma’s.

In a disclosure on Monday, October 16, publicly listed FCG reported that its bottom line and top line improved significantly in the company’s fiscal year (FY) ending June 2023.

FCG’s revenues went up 75% from P2.44 billion in 2022 (FY July 2021-June 2022) to P4.28 billion in 2023 (FY July 2022-June 2023), as FCG opened more coffee, pizza, and Chinese restaurants in the country. Net income jumped 133% from P198.2 million to P462.6 million in the same period. The company declared cash dividends equivalent to 31% of net income after tax to its shareholders.

Angel’s Pizza has emerged as FCG’s crown jewel, overtaking Figaro Coffee in the company’s total store count.

In mid-2021, Figaro Coffee shops outnumbered Angel’s Pizza stores, 53 to 30. The following year, the number of Figaro Coffee outlets rose by three, from 53 to 56, while Angel’s Pizza nearly doubled from 30 to 52.

By mid-2023, the number of Angel’s Pizza stores more than tripled (from year 2021) to 96, while only one store was added to Figaro Coffee. The Philippine pizza chain now has outlets in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Angel’s Pizza now accounts for nearly 60% of FCG’s total store count of 167 among its four food brands. As of June 30, 2023, it had 96 Angel’s Pizza stores, 57 Figaro Coffee shops, 9 Tien Ma’s restaurants, and 5 Café Portofinos.

FCG attributed its financial gains in its past fiscal year primarily to the growth in the number of its stores from 123 to 167, “driven by the 44 new stores opened for Angel’s Pizza.”

“We are very humbled by the patronage of old and new customers to our brands and we are excited to continue our prudent expansion and product innovation. While there are many challenges, we will press on to give the best product and value-for-money for our customers,” FCG chief executive officer Divine Cabuloy said in a press statement.

FCG plans to establish more company-owned stores in the next 12 months in the following areas:

Angel’s Pizza – various viable locations in the National Capital Region (NCR), Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, Pampanga and Batangas

Figaro Coffee – viable locations in Metro Manila including malls, hospitals and mixed-use areas or Commercial Business Districts

Tien Ma’s – viable locations in NCR

Café Portofino – various locations in NCR.

The long queues of food delivery drivers in Angel’s Pizza outlets, especially during weekends, has become a familiar sight in a number of Philippine cities.

FCG has attributed Angel’s Pizza’s popularity largely due to its meatless Creamy Spinach Dip pizza as people have become more health conscious. This favorite is a hand-tossed pizza with spinach, onion, mayonnaise, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, pizza cheese, and mozzarella.

Riding on their pizza’s success, FCG has added another meatless pizza, Creamy Spinach Sushi Bake, to Angel’s Pizza’s menu.

FCG opened its 113th Angel’s Pizza store and 10th Tien Ma’s store in SM Supermalls’ 84th mall in the Philippines – SM Center San Pedro, Laguna – last Friday, October 13 with SM Supermalls chief Steven Tan, FCG chairman Justin Liu, and San Pedro Mayor Art Mercado in the ribbon-cutting.

In its annual report, the FCG said it is “well-positioned to capture” growth opportunities in the Philippines, adding that Filipinos are shifting their dining choices from “fast-food establishments to full-service dining experiences in a well-designed, comfortable, clean and guest-oriented atmosphere.”

Figaro Coffee debuted in 1993 with a kiosk in Glorietta Mall in Ayala Center, Makati City. It championed the Philippine barako coffee.

FCG had its successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) in January 2022 and a year later, Philippine food and beverage company Monde Nissin acquired a 15% stake in the company after purchasing P820 million worth of shares.

Aside from its food company, the Liu family also leads publicly listed technology firm Cirtek Holdings Philippines Incorporated. – Rappler.com