30,000 Angkas riders will now get SSS coverage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SAVE ANGKAS. Thousands of bikers and supporters line White Plains Avenue and EDSA to demand 'Save Angkas!'

Partner bikers are considered self-employed SSS members, opening doors for them to get benefits that cover sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral, and death on top of loan programs in case of calamities

MANILA, Philippines – Motorcycle taxi app Angkas is giving 30,000 bikers across Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro City access to social security benefits.

The Social Security System (SSS) and Angkas forged the agreement on on Monday, August 5. Partner bikers are considered self-employed SSS members, opening doors for them to get benefits that cover sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral, and death on top of loan programs in case of calamities.

“On top of SSS benefits, they will also get additional coverage from the Employees’ Compensation (EC) Program for work-related sickness, disability, or death,” SSS Senior Vice President for National Capital Region Operations Group Maria Rita Aguja said.

The SSS contribution rate currently stands at 14%, while the monthly salary credit (MSC) ranges from P4,000 to P30,000 for self-employed members. These determine how much Angkas drivers are to contribute to SSS each month.

SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire Agas noted that if Angkas partner bikers earn around P13,000 monthly, contributions for SSS and EC will total P1,830. Those earning P20,250 and more will also contribute to the MySSS Pension booster.

“For example, if the Angkas partner riders are getting P23,750 monthly, they will be contributing P2,800 for the regular SSS contribution, P30 for the EC contributions, and P560 for the mandatory MySSS Pension Booster every month,” Agas said.

Monthly contributions can go as low as P570, which already includes the P10 marked for EC contribution.

Angkas can collect SSS contributions of their partner bikers.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet commended the company for seeking social security benefits for its riders “considering the high risk of their profession by being in the field most of the time.”

Angkas chief executive officer George Royeca had said the company aimed to professionalize the motorcycle taxi industry, giving them training and access to essential benefits.

More Filipinos are now using motorcycle taxi services as they are cheaper and the preferred option to avoid traffic.

There have been concerns regarding its safety since riders and passengers are exposed to health risks. Still, a recent study by the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board showed that motorcycle taxis are a safe and viable option to alleviate traffic congestion in the country. – Rappler.com