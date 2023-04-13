Australian design company Canva aims to be one of the world's most valuable companies by using artificial intelligence 'responsibly'

MANILA, Philippines – When Australian design platform Canva unveiled its artificial intelligence (AI) tools, its founders made it a point to project both ambition and a bit of caution.

The startup, which at one point saw its valuation reach $40 billion, recently showcased its own version of text-to-image tech, a tool that creates a 10-slide presentation complete with text and graphics, and even a copywriting tool that churns out bullet points on a variety of topics. Just type away and Canva promises to create that image or presentation for you.

They launched these features in the same week that Adobe launched Firefly, a platform that features generative AI tools. Interestingly, Canva made its product public ahead of the highly-anticipated launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot, which promises to create presentations with just a few prompts and descriptions.

From a company that initially struggled to get investors onboard, Canva chief executive officer Melanie Perkins made it clear that they aim to be among the world’s most valuable companies. AI will take them there.

“It was pretty hard to get anyone to believe in our wild dreams. We were rejected by more than 100 investors across the globe for a very large variety of reasons, many of whom didn’t believe that there was a market to empower anyone to design,” Perkins said.

The generative AI market is expected to blow up into a $42-billion industry, according to financial data and software company PitchBook. It has even captured 57.8% of venture capital investments in 2022 alone.

But as the race blazes in the AI space, Canva has been clear in both its goals and which lines it won’t cross.

“We want to do AI responsibly,” Perkins said.

Smoke, mirrors, and magic

Canva co-founder Cameron Adams likened the potential of AI to magic.

Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. Science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke

But the capabilities of AI are not pulled out of thin air. As technology researchers point out, AI’s output merely reflects back and tweaks any publicly available data on the internet, from facts, biases, and even lies.

From a simple prompt, AI-generated images of Pope Francis dressed in a puffy coat, and even a set of images of former United States president Donald Trump being thrown in jail have gone viral.

Media watchdogs have likewise raised the alarm that AI such as ChatGPT are able to mimic human prose and whip up lies through its “large language models.”

The MIT Technology Review has been blunt over the issue, calling such large language model chatbots “notorious bullshitters.”

“The technology is simply not ready to be used like this at this scale. AI language models are notorious bullshitters, often presenting falsehoods as facts. They are excellent at predicting the next word in a sentence, but they have no knowledge of what the sentence actually means. That makes it incredibly dangerous to combine them with search, where it’s crucial to get the facts straight,” the MIT Technology review said.

In an interview with Rappler, Adams emphasized that Canva takes the policing of harmful text and images “very seriously” through its “trust and safety team.”

“We have a team who’s constantly looking at the stuff people put into the generators. So when you’re using Magic Write, the stuff that you type in there, when you’re using text-to-image, we apply a bunch of filters and logic,” Adams said.

Adams also noted that their backend is making sure that people aren’t asking for “bad stuff.” If users attempt to conjure harmful images or text, Canva would “refuse to do anything with it.”

Canva, unlike most in the AI arms race, is also in a unique position since it started off as a tool for educators, non-government organizations, and was basically made to be a design platform for non-designers.

Education is also at the core of the founders. Co-founder Cliff Obrecht was a teacher before becoming an entrepreneur. Perkins also taught design at a university.

“We’ve had a long history with these education products. We want to make our education products really safe [for] students. We’ve had a long history of working responsibly in these areas and put in place processes and the tools we need to provide those safe places,” Adams said.

When asked about just how much of Canva’s capital expenditures are going into AI and safety, Adams simply said it is “a lot.”

Testing Canva’s guardrails

Canva said it would outright refuse to create content about medical advice, mostly “political” content, or even financial advice.

In its AI product terms, it prohibits users from generating content that intends to mislead, provide legal advice and generate contracts or legally binding obligations, nudity or “shocking content” like obscene gestures, or any profane subjects.

Rappler found that in most cases, Canva would refuse to generate these images and presentations. It would refuse to create images and presentations about COVID-19 and the pandemic.

Canva’s text-to-image feature also refuses to create images of world leaders like US President Joe Biden or Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Bias, however, is evident in some of the output. For instance, when the word “president with drag queens” is typed, the AI shows a preference for images of US presidents, even though the prompt does not specify it. An image that looks a lot like former US president Donald Trump pops out as one of the options.

When creating images about royalty, the AI would churn out distorted images of the British royal family, even though users do not specify so.

When fed with Philippine-specific issues, Canva’s AI tools mostly reject requests for images of Philippine politicians, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former president Rodrigo Duterte, or former vice president Leni Robredo.

Canva would also refuse to create images of the late former president Cory Aquino and her late husband Ninoy.

But while its text-to-image feature would not create images of the Aquinos and the People Power revolt and the Marcos dictatorship, its AI-powered presentations, would. When asked about the EDSA uprising, its output tackles the issue only in broad strokes. Rappler found that the bullet points generated, while lacking in detail, are historically accurate.

For instance, it is able to correctly provide the dates of the EDSA People Power revolt, February 22 to 25, 1986. It is also able to summarize the events of the peaceful uprising and the end of the Marcos regime into one slide. Rappler chose to test this topic in particular as it is among those events in history that disinformation networks have repeatedly tried to alter. (READ: FACT CHECK: Lies about EDSA, Martial Law, Marcoses)

Prior to this testing, Adams told Rappler that AI is “a reflection of society” and Canva is working towards reducing bias.

“[A]nd depending on which slice of society you are going to feed on your AI model, you get different things coming out of it. So you have it to be very cognizant of what you are passing to it and that’s what we have done. We thought deeply about that and made sure that the AI models we’re using to produce content reflects the world we are on,” Adams said.

Canva uses Stable Diffusion for its text-to-image feature, while OpenAI’s ChatGPT is used for the text generation features. Canva prompts users that its AI features are “new and improving” and allows users to send a report if a design does not seem right.

Cautious experts and AI ethics lobbyists have criticized this approach in generative AI.

“OpenAI, the creator of the hit AI chatbot ChatGPT, has always emphasized that it is still just a research project, and that it is constantly improving as it receives people’s feedback. That hasn’t stopped Microsoft from integrating it into a new version of Bing, albeit with caveats that the search results might not be reliable,” MIT Technology Review said.

Replacing jobs, making students lazy?

While the rest of the players in AI have grand promises of drastically changing industries that could even result in the replacement of workers, Canva has implied that they don’t aim to do so.

Instead, it has positioned itself as a jumping point, something to build on for people who have spent hours just staring at a blank page. In fact, its tagline for the AI tool is “your first draft, fast.”

For instance, students who aim to create a presentation about the basics of stock market investing can have a 10-slide presentation within seconds, complete with subtopics, bullet points, and even a conclusion.

Canva, in its current features, won’t provide what you will say in the presentation. Users will still be the ones to fill in the details.

Perkins said in the Canva Create event that the new features would further help users “get to their idea quickly.”

She also said that graphic designers would benefit from Canva’s new features, as AI would help them get to other more meaningful projects and tasks faster.

The company is also firm that it is not directly taking on Google or Microsoft, despite its new features directly competing with the tech behemoths.

When asked about competition optics, Obrecht emphasized that Canva is all about “visual communication for everyone.”

Canva’s growth prospects

It took Canva nearly five years to reach its first 10 million users since its launch in 2013. But with the launch of its visual worksuite in 2022, it added 10 million users in just 30 days. To date, it has 125 million users.

Canva has generated over $1.4 billion in annualized revenues and has been profitable for six consecutive years. It still insists it doesn’t need to raise more funds or conduct an initial public offering, despite its clear goal of being one of the world’s most valuable and profitable companies.

What made it click was its ability to integrate all the visual needs – stock photos, design templates, and content management – into one platform. Users no longer need to jump from one platform to another to import various files.

Canva has also acquired companies that offer visual services like Pixabay, Pexels, Kaleido.ai, Smartmockups, and Flourish to further boost its offerings.

In the AI race, it is also using the same consolidation approach to attract more users. Canva is among the first to offer to the public both text and visual AI into one platform.

“Reaching a billion users has definitely been used as a milestone internally. I can’t put an exact figure on it but with our doubling growth rate, it’s a few years away,” Adams said. – Rappler.com

Disclosure: Rappler was invited by Canva to its “Canva Create” event last March 21-23 in Sydney.