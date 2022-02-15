[Ask the Tax Whiz] Are there deadline extensions for areas under Alert Level 3?

The government’s coronavirus task force has placed various places in the country under Alert Level 3. Is there any extension in the filing and payment of tax returns for individuals and businesses under those areas?

Yes. In late January, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) issued Revenue Regulations (RR) No. 01-2022, extending the statutory deadlines for (i) the filing of tax returns and the payment of the corresponding taxes including submission of certain documents; (ii) filing of application for tax refund including the claim for value-added tax refund; (iii) processing of VAT refund; and (iv) issuance of assessment notices and warrants of distraint and levy for 30 calendar days from their due dates, if the original due date falls during the period when Alert Level 3 or higher is in effect.

Who are qualified for the extension?

The extension of deadlines applies to all taxpayers within the jurisdiction not only of the revenue regions (RRs) and revenue district offices (RDOs) but also of the Large Taxpayers Service offices of the BIR classified under Alert Level 3 or higher last January.

The submission and filing of the documents and returns as well as the payment of the corresponding taxes due are extended. What documents and returns are included in this extension? Is the registration of books of accounts also included?

The extension of the deadline covers the submission of all required documents including, but not limited to, the inventory list, tax and information returns, as well as alphalists. Thus, the registration of books of accounts is also extended.

Can we pay at any authorized agent bank outside our RDO jurisdiction?

Yes, according to Section 3 of RR 01-2022, affected taxpayers within the RRs and RDOs may file their returns and pay the corresponding taxes due at the nearest authorized agent bank or through the BIR revenue collection officer, “notwithstanding the covered jurisdiction of the revenue district office.”

Taxpayers are encouraged to file online and pay through:

Land Bank of the Philippines’ Link Biz Portal

Development Bank of the Philippines’ Pay Tax Online facility

Union Bank of the Philippines or InstaPay using the UPAY facility

GCash, PayMaya, and MyEG

– Rappler.com

Mon Abrea, CPA, MBA, is the co-chair of the Paying Taxes-EODB Task Force. With the TaxWhizPH mobile app as his brainchild, he was recognized as one of the Outstanding Young Persons of the World, an Asia CEO Young Leader, and one of the Ten Outstanding Young Men of the Philippines because of his tax advocacy and expertise. Currently, he is the chairman and CEO of the Asian Consulting Group and trustee of the Center for Strategic Reforms of the Philippines – the advocacy partner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Department of Trade and Industry, and Anti-Red Tape Authority on ease of doing business and tax reform. Visit www.acg.ph for more information or email him at mon@acg.ph and download the TaxWhizPH app for free if you have tax questions.