Australian logistics giant Toll Group enters Philippines

Toll Group projects double-digit growth in its Philippine market for the next five years, with focus on the industrial, retail, technology, and automotive sectors

MANILA, Philippines – Australian logistics giant Toll Group opened shop in the Philippines as part of its expansion across Asia.

Toll Group has had a presence in the country since 2007, but only through local partners. Its direct presence, through its new office in Parañaque City, gives the company more control over operations in the Philippines.

“Toll Group is forecasting its Philippines office to achieve high double-digit growth in the next five years, with focus verticals being the industrial, retail, technology, and automotive sectors,” it said.

In 2020, Toll Group reported revenues of $7.8 billion. It is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based conglomerate Japan Post.

Benjamin Bathan was appointed as Toll Group’s country manager for the Philippines. Prior to joining Toll Group, Bathan was previously the ocean general manager for a Japanese logistics firm.

“Many freight forwarders in the Philippines operate through a partner-based model and do not personally own a global or regional supply chain network, creating challenges in visibility and quality control. The launch of a local office enables Toll Group to fill this service gap, offering businesses in the Philippines access to our extensive global network and Asia-centric expertise to strengthen their growth prospects amid the uncertainty arising from the pandemic,” Bathan said.

Rajeev Sood, Toll Global Forwarding senior vice president, said setting up shop in the Philippines is necessary to diversify the company’s supply networks amid the pandemic.

“Having a direct presence in the Philippines reaffirms Toll Group’s commitment to helping businesses across Asia navigate supply chain challenges and contributes to the continued expansion of our regional network and presence,” Sood said. – Rappler.com