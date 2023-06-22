Bangko Sentral holds policy rate at 6.25% as inflation slows

The extended pause comes as Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla says he is ‘very, very confident’ that inflation would fall below 4% by September or October

MANILA, Philippines – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept its key policy rate steady, marking the third consecutive meeting in which the Monetary Board held it at 6.25%.

In a rate-setting meeting on Thursday, June 22, the Monetary Board decided not to lower or raise the key policy rate after observing that inflation had begun to cool. It last enforced a hike in March, raising it by 25 basis points (bps).

The continued pause followed the central bank’s aggressive campaign of monetary policy tightening that began in 2022. From a key policy rate of 2.2% in March 2022, the BSP has hiked rates by 425 bps cumulatively to 6.25%, where it has stayed since May 18.

Prior to the Thursday meeting, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla already hinted that interest rates would remain the same, telling reporters that declining inflation gave the central bank a “good reason to pause” any adjustments.

The inflation rate in May fell to 6.1% from 6.6% in April, the fourth consecutive month that it had gone down. But year-to-date, inflation is still at 7.5%, far above the government’s target range of 2% to 4%.

Medalla said he was “very, very confident” that inflation would fall below the 4% mark by the latter part of the year, in September or October. The central bank also projected that average inflation for the year would settle at 5.4%, slightly lower than its previous 5.5% estimate. Inflation is expected to further drop to 2.9% in 2024 and 3.2% in 2025.

But even with inflation slowly coming under control, the BSP said rate cuts are “not very likely in the very near future.”

Besides domestic inflation, the BSP also monitors the actions of the United States Federal Reserve. In the past, Medalla has reiterated that adjustments to the BSP’s policy rates are influenced by what happens to US policy rates, stating that it would be “very hard” for the central bank to cut interest rates if the same isn’t happening in the US.

However, just as the Fed announced its own pause to rate hikes, Medalla said the key policy rate is now “much, much more focused on domestic inflation” rather than what happens in the US.

“We’re forecasting what the Fed is doing. And as I already said, we are getting to the point where the main driver of the policy rate is domestic inflation,” the BSP governor said.

