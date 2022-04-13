LIST: Bank schedules for Holy Week 2022

Here are the operating hours of banks during Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines – Most banks will be closing for the Holy Week break, starting Maundy Thursday, April 14.

Some are keeping select branches open.

For all banks listed below, regular operations will resume on Monday, April 18, unless specified that they will resume earlier.

Asia United Bank (AUB)

All AUB branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15.

Automated teller machines (ATMs), AUB Preferred Online Banking, AUB Mobile App, and HelloMoney App will be available.

Report lost ATM cards by calling (02) 8282-8888.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

All BPI branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15.

​

BPI Online, BPI Mobile, ATMs, and cash accept machines will be available.

BDO Unibank

All BDO branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 14, to Easter Sunday, April 17.

BDO Pay and BDO Online Banking will be available.

Call (02) 8631-8000 for account-related inquiries and concerns.

China Bank

All China Bank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 14, to Easter Sunday, April 17.

China Bank’s Mobile App, Online Banking and Phone Banking will be available.

ATMs will be available on Black Saturday, April 16, 12 pm onwards.

EastWest Bank

All EastWest branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15.

ATMs, EastWest Online, and the EastWest Mobile App will be available.

These mall-based branches will be open either Black Saturday, April 16, or Easter Sunday, April 17, from 10 am to 5 pm:

168 Mall – Saturday

Greenhills Shopping Center – Saturday

Baclaran – Saturday

Festival Supermall Alabang Level 1 – Sunday

Festival Supermall Alabang Level 2 – Saturday

Bicutan-East Service Road – Saturday

Cebu-Park Mall – Saturday

Metrobank

All Metrobank branches will be closed on Good Friday, April 15.

Select branches will be open on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Black Saturday, April 16. View the branches here.

The Metrobank Mobile App and Metrobank Online will be available.

Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCOM)

All PBCOM branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15.

Philippine National Bank (PNB)

All PNB branches will be closed on Good Friday, April 15.

Only PNB NAIA 1, 2, and 3 branches will be open on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Black Saturday, April 16.

ATMs and the PNB Digital App will be available.

Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank)

All PSBank branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15.

ATMs, PSBank Mobile, and PSBank Online will be available.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)

All RCBC branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15.

ATMs and RCBC Digital will be available.

Robinsons Bank

All Robinsons Bank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 14, to Easter Sunday, April 17.

ATMs and RBank Digital will be available.

Security Bank

All Security Bank branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15.

Call (02) 8887-9188 for assistance.

– Rappler.com