Back in business: ‘BarbenHeimer’ perks up Philippine cinemas

Barbie grosses nearly P300 million in the Philippines as Hollywood movies attract cinema patrons and bring life back to theaters in the country

MANILA, Philippines – After hitting rock bottom during the pandemic, Philippine cinema business is perking up across the country aided by ticket sales from the “BarbenHeimer” phenomenon.

Warner Bros. Pictures Philippines told Rappler that Barbie, as of Monday, August 7, was close to P300 million already, making it its biggest release post-pandemic as well as in 2023. It’s also the highest grossing movie in the Philippines so far this year.

Globally, the movie is on track to be the 6th biggest Warner Bros. movie of all time, the Philippine office said in an email response to Rappler.

Warner Bros. in the US on Monday, August 7 (Philippine time), disclosed that the film has topped $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide since it debuted on July 21. The fantasy-comedy movie has so far grossed $459 million from theaters in North America plus $572 million overseas, the company said in a Reuters report.

Barbie opened in over 200 Philippine cinemas nationwide on July 19, while Oppenheimer opened on the same day in over 150 cinemas.

“With both movies promising the audience deep viewing satisfaction – not just of the usual entertainment and story plot – Barbenheimer became a huge phenomenon in the Philippines,” said SM Cinema, the Philippines’ largest cinema operator, in an email response to Rappler.

“Both titles are doing very well and has helped increase mall traffic,” Robinsons Land, among the top 4 cinema operators in the Philippines, told Rappler also in an email response.

With respect to Barbie, there were marketing gimmicks in malls to encourage people to watch the film.

BARBIE BOX. A woman in a giant Barbie toy box gets her photo taken at the Robinsons Galleria in Quezon City on August 3, 2023, the second week of the film’s showing in Philippine cinemas. Isagani de Castro Jr./Rappler

Among these were putting up large Barbie toy boxes where people can have their photos taken, and setting up Barbie toy exhibits.

SM Cinema cited the follow promotions it had in its malls and on social media:

people were encouraged to dress up in pink on National Pink Day and when watching the movies in SM Cinemas

in SM Mall of Asia, SM Cinema put up a Barbieland for the premiere

SM Megamall lit up their mall facade in pink

SM Cinema employees were also dressed in pink to enhance the ambiance

Barbie and Ken cosplayers had meet-and-greet on ground activities.

With respect to Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer, SM Cinema said moviegoers were encouraged to watch it in SM Cinemas with IMAX since the movie was shot using special IMAX cameras. This provided “full cinematic experience while watching Christopher Nolan’s best movie to date,” SM Cinema said.

“People who watched the movie have rave reviews of the story plot, and are recommending to others to watch the movie so they may know more about the historical impact of the biography of the atomic inventor,” the Sy family-led cinema owner added.

The long queues at the ticket counters on the first week of these two movies were testament to their success, but the interest was not sustained at a high level in its second week, as these queues disappeared in most theaters in the country.

Many parents chose not to let young kids watch Barbie given its PG rating, while Oppenheimer was rated R-16, limiting both films’ box-office potential in getting the whole family inside theaters.

Back in business

Nonetheless, it’s clear that there’s a resurgence in moviegoing again in the Philippines after three years of being in the doldrums during the pandemic, with cinemas closed and people afraid to watch in theaters despite more liberal restrictions in 2022.

“Definitely, people are gradually getting back to seeing movies on the big screen. As we have observed since the start of the second quarter this year, more and more people are watching together with their friends and families in SM Cinemas nationwide,” said SM Cinema.

Robinsons Land told Rappler that titles like Little Mermaid, Insidious, Spider Man: Across the SpiderVerse, Fast and Furious X, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning “have brought back movie fans to the big screens of cinema.”

SM Cinema said Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning opened with high cinema sales in July alone, and Insidious: The Red Door, which posted the biggest income during the opening weekend of 2023 with SM Cinema’s Midnight Screenings as primary contributor to its success in the Philippine box office, “surprisingly brought people together again at cinemas.”

“More and more are craving cinema viewing again,” SM Cinema added.

In a disclosure on Monday, August 7, SM Prime said “local cinema, ticket sales, and other revenues improved to P5.2 billion in the first half of the year, 156% higher than the P2 billion in 2022.”

Taters Enterprises, one of the largest snack stores in the country, saw a 28% increase in sales of popcorn and its other snack food items during the first week of the BarbenHeimer phenomenon, Brian Tanchanco, chief operating officer of Taters Enterprises, told Rappler. Sales, however, “normalized” and dropped 21% in the second week of BarbenHeimer, he added.

Amor Aljibe, a mainstream film executive and indie film producer who teaches film and K-drama, told Rappler the success of the “revisionist” Barbie, where Barbie herself questions her existence, and Christopher Nolan’s artistic techniques in Oppenheimer shows that the Philippines is ready for these types of movies.

“Barbie and Oppenheimer are revisionist in a way because we get a different outcome from what is expected,” she said. She added that the various reactions to Barbie show it was “successful in delivering its message.” – Rappler.com