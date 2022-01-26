Berjaya Makati’s suspension reduced to 2 months

CLOSURE. The Makati City government's closure order against Berjaya Makati Hotel is served on January 6, 2022.

Berjaya Makati Hotel is also asked to pay a fine of P13,200 over the quarantine breach involving a Filipino traveler

MANILA, Philippines – The suspension of Berjaya Makati Hotel’s accreditation was reduced from three to two months and it was asked to pay a P13,200 fine by the Department of Tourism (DOT) regional office in Metro Manila.

Makati City spokesman Michael Camiña confirmed on Wednesday, January 26, that it officially received DOT Metro Manila’s January 19 letter informing the city government of the sanctions imposed on Berjaya Makati.

In the letter, DOT Metro Manila said it affirmed its earlier decision that the hotel is liable for violating health protocols when returning Filipino traveler Gwyneth Chua skipped quarantine.

On January 5, the DOT revoked Berjaya Makati’s permit as a multiple-use hotel and imposed a fine “equivalent to twice the rack rate of its most expensive room.” When the Makati City government implemented the closure order, the hotel said in a now-deleted post that it was not given due process.

On its website, Berjaya has blocked reservations until April 4.

The penalties stemmed from a quarantine breach involving Chua, who returned to the Philippines from the United States. Initially, Berjaya Makati denied that Chua skipped quarantine, but later acknowledged it as the traveler herself admitted to the breach.

Chua partied in Poblacion, Makati City. She and several of her companions later tested positive for COVID-19. – Rappler.com