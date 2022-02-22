Bird flu hits duck, quail farms in Bulacan, Pampanga

The Department of Agriculture detects the H5N1 strain of bird flu

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is seeing cases of avian influenza or bird flu in some areas in Central Luzon, over a year after the country declared that it was free of the highly transmissible virus.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed on Tuesday, February 22, that bird flu was detected at a duck farm in Baliuag, Bulacan, and quail farms in the Pampanga towns of Candaba and Mexico.

A laboratory test found that the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain was detected at the farms. This strain is not known to affect humans.

The DA did not say how many birds were affected.

“We immediately carried out the needed protocol to effectively contain avian influenza that was detected in ducks and quails in Baliuag, Bulacan, and Candaba and Mexico in Pampanga – aimed mainly at preventing it from spreading to other areas,” said Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

The Philippines had bird flu outbreaks in 2017 and in 2018. – Rappler.com