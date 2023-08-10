‘Bleisure travel’ trend brings US visitors back to the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.

The rise of work-leisure trips and the introduction of more direct US-Manila flights could contribute to the recovery of American tourist arrivals, which remains at around 59% of 2019 levels

MANILA, Philippines – Tourist arrivals from the United States are climbing back to pre-pandemic levels, riding the “bleisure travel” trend. And a new surge of travelers may be coming in soon, with United Airlines (United) set to launch daily direct flights from the continental US to the Philippines by the end of October.

From January to July 2023, 607,113 American visitors came to the country in the first seven months of the year. That accounted for 18.86% of all visitors, making Americans the second biggest market behind South Koreans in terms of number of arrivals.

To put that in perspective, American visitors in the first seven months of 2023 alone already surpassed the number of American visitors in the entirety of 2022.

The US has always been a strong tourist market, consistently contributing the second most international arrivals behind South Korea, according to publicly available records since 2010. Aided by then-President Rodrigo Duterte’s pivot to China, Chinese tourists then took that second place spot in 2017, with their number of arrivals even coming close to overtaking the number of South Korean tourists in 2019.

But that all changed once the pandemic hit.

International travel in the Philippines cratered during the years of 2020 and 2021, when the pandemic forced countries to shutter their borders. Travel has rebound sharply since then, with domestic travel already surging past pre-pandemic levels.

And while the number of American travelers in 2023 so far is only at around 59% of 2019 levels, international travel is still moving in the right direction.

‘Bleisure travel’

So, what’s causing travel to pick up? It’s partly driven by a trend born in the wake of a more flexible post-pandemic workplace: bleisure travel.

Although the idea isn’t new, bleisure travel – or travel that’s partly business, partly leisure – has gained new prominence. A study by US travel technology company Expedia showed that bleisure travel has increased, with 76% of business travelers planning to take a bleisure trip in the next 12 months.

The trend is particularly popular among the younger workforce, who have found that they can remain productive even in remote setups. The study reported that 43% of millennials and 38% of Gen Zs are planning a “flexcation” trip in the next year.

A few months ahead of US-based United’s launch of its daily direct Manila to San Francisco flights, regional director Walter Dias told reporters that bleisure trips are part of the reason why travel in and out of the US is quickly recovering.

“Because of COVID and the hybrid work situation that was really created from that, we see more flexibility from customers as far as what their travel demand is. And part of it is this leisure talk that we’ve heard about where we’re seeing people take more trips during the year, but they’re blending it with work, and that’s why they’re able to do more trips a year,” Dias said on Wednesday, August 9.

For instance, Dias said that rather than leaving on a Friday for a weekend leisure trip, they’ve observed travelers leaving on a Wednesday, working remotely on Thursday and Friday, and then taking the rest of the week for leisure.

“We’re seeing the demand really bounce back this year… Having a US carrier service market will actually generate more traffic to the Philippines,” Dias said. “The Philippines is the 15th largest economy in the area, and it’s one of the few countries we were not serving yet. And so it makes sense from our corporate customers and also from our leisure customers.”

‘Great opportunity to bring tourists’

Meanwhile, MICE tourism – or tourism related to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions – is also adapting to the rise of bleisure trips. For instance, five-star hotel Makati Shangri-La, which just recently reopened after two years, now boasts Horizon Club Business Rooms that are available to checked-in guests. These rooms are equipped with adjustable Omnidesks, ergonomic chairs, dual screen monitors, speaker systems, and an ergonomic keyboard and mouse set.

“We’ve noticed that in travel trends now, people are combining business and leisure,” said John Rice, Shangri-La Group Philippines’ vice president for operations, in an interview on ANC’s Market Edge. “We’ve been known for our corporate travelers and our MICE events. So, one of the changes that we are making is where we’re introducing a new Horizon corporate business room.”

With this upgrade, the luxury hotel chain wants to attract business travelers who are also looking for more leisure time.

The rest of the country is following suit, as the government encourages MICE industry players to promote out-of-town bleisure meetings, which are “low-hanging fruits on our road to recovery.”

Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Nograles particularly cited Davao, which has business districts minutes away from beaches and other attractions, as a “great opportunity to bring bigger groups of tourists to our shores.”

‘Heavily driven by our kababayans’

But it’s not all bleisure travel that has brought US visitors back. In fact, even during the pandemic years, travel between the US and Philippines went on, though at significantly lower levels. According to United country manager Pam Navarro, it was sea travel that kept them alive.

“Back at the time when during the pandemic, nobody was traveling, it was actually the sea crew traffic that had sustained the aviation industry. We were able to maintain our flights and we were able to bring back our flights much earlier than expected,” Navarro said on Wednesday.

“As early as July of 2021, we were back at 100% capacity out of the Philippines. And it’s heavily driven by our kababayans (countrymen) – both those who are ship-based and also those who are land-based,” she added.

Filipino seafarers form a significant part of the global maritime industry, with around 489,000 Filipino sailors manning ships all over the world.

Meanwhile, the US also hosts one of the largest communities of overseas Filipinos, with remittances from the country accounting for 41.2% of all overseas Filipinos’ cash remittances. Filipinos who have permanently migrated to the US, and those who work there temporarily often make periodic journeys back home.

According to aggregate data from the Department of Tourism, Filipinos in different countries have made more than 279,000 trips back to the Philippines from January to July of 2023. – Rappler.com