Business Sense: Allianz PNB Life president & CEO Alex Grenz

Allianz PNB Life president and CEO Alex Grenz talks about the insurance gap, hybrid work, and avoiding the Great Resignation

MANILA, Philippines – The insurance industry saw gains during the pandemic, as people valued health more.

But in the case of the Philippines, Filipinos remain on the sidelines.

The share of the Philippines’ gross domestic product made up of insurance premiums remained below 2%, which is less than half of the global average.

In this episode of Business Sense, Allianz PNB Life president and chief executive officer Alex Grenz talks about trends and the outlook on the insurance industry in the country.

Grenz also shares his insights on hybrid work arrangements and how business leaders can prevent the Great Resignation trend from reaching their firms. – Rappler.com