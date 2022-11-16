Free-flowing food throughout the workday, stylish rooms, and a gym. Canva Philippines country head Yani Hornilla-Donato gives us a tour of their office in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines – Online design platform Canva recently launched a suite of new products and features, including docs and a website builder, making it easier for people with little to no background in graphic design or programming to create visual content.

As the Australian company seemingly takes on tech giants like Google and Microsoft, it is supported by some 700 Filipinos working at Canva’s office in the Philippines. (WATCH: Canva shows how Google Docs, Microsoft Word should look like)

In this first on-site episode of Business Sense, Canva Philippines country head Yani Hornilla-Donato gives a tour of their headquarters in Makati City.

The Philippine office boasts stylish rooms, walls that pay tribute to local culture, a gym, and a pantry overflowing with food. Employees can even drink beer on the tap after office hours.

Donato, Canva Philippines’ first recruiter, also talks about how Filipinos are supporting Canva’s growth globally, as well as why the company is actually creating, and not taking away jobs from graphic designers. – Rappler.com