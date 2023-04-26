Business Sense: CIMB Bank Philippines CEO Vijay Manoharan

CIMB Bank Philippines CEO Vijay Manoharan talks about growth prospects and how artificial intelligence is improving access to credit

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – When was the last time you went to a bank? If it’s been a while, you’re not alone.

Filipinos have embraced digital, using mobile wallets and QR codes to pay for goods and services or send cash to friends and loved ones.

Digital transactions have gone up, accelerating during the pandemic, and in many instances, negating the need to go to a bank’s physical branch.

Forbes recently named Malaysian-led CIMB Bank Philippines as the country’s best bank, indicating that it is prepared to take on traditional, more established banks through its digital offerings.

In this episode of Business Sense, CIMB Bank Philippines chief executive officer Vijay Manoharan talks about financial inclusion, growth prospects, as well as how artificial intelligence is changing financial services and improving access to credit. – Rappler.com