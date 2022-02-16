Business Sense: Citicore Energy REIT president & CEO Oliver Tan

Citicore Energy REIT is set to debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, February 18. Get to know the company in this episode of Business Sense.

MANILA, Philippines – Another real estate investment trust (REIT) company is set to debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), this time, promising investors passive income from renewable energy.

Citicore Energy REIT will be the first of energy companies to test whether there is appetite for a business model that is centered on an effective environmental, social, and governance or ESG advocacy.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to Citicore Energy REIT president and chief executive officer Oliver Tan about their portfolio, upcoming projects, and his outlook for the Philippines’ renewable energy industry.

Citicore Energy REIT is set to list on the PSE’s main board on Friday, February 18, a day later than its original schedule, citing strong demand “unexpectedly” slowing down the typical processing time. – Rappler.com