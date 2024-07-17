Business Sense: Dito Telecommunity bets on SMEs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Dito Telecommunity's Adel Tamano talks about their venture into the enterprise segment and their outlook amid fierce competition in the industry

MANILA, Philippines – Third telco player Dito Telecommunity is betting on small and medium enterprises or SMEs to deliver much-needed growth over the coming years.

Dito is aiming to break even by 2025 and be profitable by 2026.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to Adel Tamano, Dito’s chief revenue officer for enterprise, about their targets and offerings amid fierce competition.

Tamano also gets candid on China and cybersecurity. – Rappler.com