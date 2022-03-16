Language app Duolingo has its eyes on the Philippine market. What languages do Filipinos want to learn, and how does Duolingo plan to attract more users?

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, March 16, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The pandemic encouraged people to look for hobbies while holed up at home, including learning a new language.

Duolingo, an app launched almost a decade ago, found its user base – and its valuation – skyrocketing during the pandemic. The company went public in 2021.

While Duolingo has seen popularity in the West, it still has plenty of room for growth in Asia.

In this episode of Business Sense, Duolingo marketing director Haina Xiang talks about the company’s business model and growth outlook, as well as new products and features to keep curious language learners engaged.

Xiang, who basically grew the company from scratch in Asia, also talks about the importance of the Philippine market to Duolingo’s growth strategies, as well as specific products for Filipinos. – Rappler.com