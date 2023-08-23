Business Sense: GoTyme CEOs Nathaniel Clarke and Albert Tinio

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GoTyme CEOs Nathaniel Clarke and Albert Tinio talk to Rappler about trends in digital banking and artificial intelligence

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, August 23, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – A couple of months shy of its first anniversary on October 20, GoTyme Bank breached the 1-million customer mark and attributed this milestone to its “phygital” or physical and digital approach to banking.

GoTyme said Filipinos want the modern, digital experience that brings convenience, while also preferring to still go to kiosks and talk to actual people.

In this episode of Business Sense, GoTyme chief executive officers Nathaniel Clarke and Albert Tinio talk about their new targets after hitting their first one ahead of time, as well as their thoughts on the current business environment.

Clarke and Tinio also discuss their prospects in artificial intelligence and how it could be key to financial inclusion. – Rappler.com