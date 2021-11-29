Business Sense: Tonik CEO Greg Krasnov

Tonik CEO Greg Krasnov talks about how digital banks are changing the financial landscape and how they use artificial intelligence to assess credit score

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Monday, November 29, at 7 pm

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digital shift, forcing both consumers and vendors to transfer cash online.

But many cannot cope with the rapid shift.

A big majority or 70% of Filipinos do not have bank accounts, making it almost impossible for them to access digital services and a credit line.

Digital banks aim to change that.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to Tonik chief executive officer Greg Krasnov about how digital banks differ from traditional banks, how they can serve the unbanked, as well as how artificial intelligence is used to assess credit score.

Krasnov also told Rappler that Tonik is open to eventually going public. – Rappler.com