Business Sense: GrowSari CEO ER Rollan

GrowSari CEO ER Rollan talks about how they're helping sari-sari stores become profitable, as well as how big business gets better insights on the market through their app

MANILA, Philippines – Sari-sari stores are the heart of the Philippine economy, providing the basic needs of any community.

With over a million sari-sari stores in the Philippines, they comprise bulk of the country’s micro enterprises.

But these small convenience stores struggle to rake in profit.

Enter GrowSari, a business-to-business startup that helps sari-sari stores keep their inventories in check and achieve profitability.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to GrowSari chief executive officer ER Rollan about how they’re helping sari-sari stores grow, while providing insights and market pathways for big business.

GrowSari has raised a total of $110 million in seed funding, most of which would be for its nationwide expansion. – Rappler.com