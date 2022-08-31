LIVE

HP Philippines managing director Christian Reyes talks about pandemic tech trends and how printers remain relevant in the digital age

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, August 31, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Hybrid work is continuously rewiring the office. Some companies are thriving, while others are struggling to keep talent.

Cybersecurity has also become a more pressing concern in the workplace, as hackers find vulnerabilities in the work-from-home arrangement.

In this episode of Business Sense, HP Philippines managing director Christian Reyes talks about pandemic tech trends and how the seemingly mundane office printer can be trouble when left unsecured from hackers.

Reyes also discusses how printers remain relevant in this digital age, as well as HP’s efforts to become a sustainable company. – Rappler.com