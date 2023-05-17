Business Sense: Mega Prime Foods CEO Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan

Mega Prime Foods CEO Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan shows Rappler how they make canned sardines at their new manufacturing plant in Batangas

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, May 17, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Mega Prime Foods, maker of Mega Sardines, has a new facility in Santo Tomas City, Batangas, and their new chief executive gave Rappler an exclusive tour.

Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan said their P1-billion manufacturing plant aims to not only increase the company’s production, but also seeks to inspire and educate students through an interactive museum.

She also talks about her journey to assuming the family business’ top post, the rise of artificial intelligence, and dealing with inflation, as well as what’s in store for Mega Prime Foods, including a planned initial public offering. – Rappler.com