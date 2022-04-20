Business Sense: Microsoft Philippines COO Abid Zaidi

Microsoft Philippines COO Abid Zaidi talks about how companies can effectively implement a hybrid setup and shares his outlook on Philippine startups

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, April 20, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – As the economy reopens, workers and employers find a point of contention: going back to the office or not.

Even as workers return to offices, they still find themselves in video calls – something that they could’ve done in the comfort of their homes.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to Microsoft Philippines chief operating officer Abid Zaidi about how companies can properly implement hybrid work, meeting workers’ expectations, and how remote work has improved efficiency in government. (READ: Filipinos, Southeast Asians want flexible work to stay)

Zaidi also talks about the prospects for Philippine startups and the economy. – Rappler.com