Business Sense: Nexplay president Miguel Bernas

Nexplay president Miguel Bernas talks about esports and the future of Web 3.0, NFTs, and blockchain gaming

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for a career in professional online gaming? It’s going to take more than agile fingers to be successful.

For this episode of Business Sense, Rappler’s Ralf Rivas talks to Nexplay president and co-founder Miguel Bernas about what it takes to be the next gaming superstar, and the projected growth of esports.

“The games industry in the region and in the Philippines is at an inflection point,” said Bernas.

Bernas also gives a glimpse of Nexplay’s plans to get into Web 3.0, non-fungible tokens or NFTs, and blockchain gaming.

Nexplay is an esports ecosystem and technology startup founded by Filipinos. It is preparing for Series A fundraising. – Rappler.com