Ninja Van Philippines country head Martin Cu talks about trends and tough competition in the logistics industry, fatherhood, and the latest Spider-Man movie

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, February 9, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Did you just order something online again? An air fryer, skincare products, or maybe shoes?

With the pandemic not yet over, more and more consumers have embraced buying items in the comfort of their home. And this online shopping craze is here to stay.

For this episode of Business Sense, Ninja Van Philippines country head Martin Cu tells Rappler how they intend to service a growing market, with parcel volumes surging 150% in 2021 alone.

Cu also talks about tough competition in the logistics industry, including the need for speed, plus what they intend to do to outpace rivals.

He also shares his experience being a first-time dad and how his father, Globe Telecom chief executive officer Ernest Cu, has helped him to become a better leader.

Cu, an avid comic book fan who named his son after Peter Parker, also tells us what he thinks of the latest Spider-Man movie. – Rappler.com