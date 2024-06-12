Business Sense: Ninja Van Philippines country head Vin Perez

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ninja Van Philippines country head Vin Perez talks about the challenges of supply chain and inventory management in the logistics space

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, June 12, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Shopping online has been quite the norm for years, and now more than ever, there is greater demand for faster delivery times.

The demand to get items the soonest is a crucial expectation of customers looking for convenience and instant gratification, making it extra tricky for delivery services to navigate supply chain hiccups and inventory management.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to Vin Perez, the newly appointed country head of Ninja Van Philippines, about the fundamentals and challenges of supply chain and inventory management in the logistics space.

Perez also talks about Ninja Van’s recently launched solutions to address these challenges and enable businesses to tap into their potential. – Rappler.com