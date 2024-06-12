Business
Business
Business Sense

Business Sense: Ninja Van Philippines country head Vin Perez

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Business Sense: Ninja Van Philippines country head Vin Perez
Ninja Van Philippines country head Vin Perez talks about the challenges of supply chain and inventory management in the logistics space

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, June 12, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Shopping online has been quite the norm for years, and now more than ever, there is greater demand for faster delivery times.

The demand to get items the soonest is a crucial expectation of customers looking for convenience and instant gratification, making it extra tricky for delivery services to navigate supply chain hiccups and inventory management.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to Vin Perez, the newly appointed country head of Ninja Van Philippines, about the fundamentals and challenges of supply chain and inventory management in the logistics space.

Perez also talks about Ninja Van’s recently launched solutions to address these challenges and enable businesses to tap into their potential. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

logistics industry