Business Sense: North Star Meat Merchants CEO Anthony Ng

North Star Meat Merchants CEO Anthony Ng talks about IPO plans, inflation, and trends in the meat industry

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, April 6, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – What started off as a college thesis is now a company headed to go public.

North Star Meat Merchants was the concept of now 42-year-old Anthony Ng, who started with a meat shop then aimed to create a network connecting meat producers, retailers, and consumers. Today, the company’s key retail partners include SM Markets and Waltermart Group.

From its humble beginnings, North Star was able to rake in P9.3 billion in sales in 2021, and it plans to grow its network even more by raising funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

In this episode of Business Sense, Ng talks about their IPO, challenges and opportunities in the meat industry and agriculture, as well as how inflation and external shocks impact the business. – Rappler.com