Business Sense: Prime Infra automates waste management in Pampanga

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Watch how Enrique Razon Jr.'s Prime Infra handles the processing of waste at its P1-billion Porac facility

Bookmark this page to watch the interview on Wednesday, June 19, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Razon-led Prime Infrastructure is turning trash into cash by investing over P1 billion into an automated materials recovery facility in Porac, Pampanga.

Its wholly owned unit Prime Integrated Waste Solutions is automating waste management at the Porac facility, which can process up to 5,000 tons of waste per day.

In this episode of Business Sense, Prime Infra’s market sector lead for waste Cara Peralta gives Rappler a tour of their 10-hectare facility and details the company’s plans for its waste-to-fuel business.

Peralta also weighs in on the laws governing waste management in the country, and on the challenges for the industry. – Rappler.com