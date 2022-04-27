Business Sense: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards GM Jules Kay

PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards general manager Jules Kay talks about the property industry outlook and how the Philippine market is picking up amid the pandemic

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, April 27, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The property sector is seeing green shoots as economies reopen during the pandemic.

But real estate has drastically changed since the worst health crisis of this generation. People have factored in sustainability and are more critical in choosing which properties give the most value for money.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards general manager Jules Kay about the property industry outlook and how the Philippine market is picking up amid the pandemic.

Kay also details what industry experts are looking for in the 10th edition of the Philippine Property Awards, one of the region’s largest award-giving bodies for real estate.

Submission of entries is now open until August 5. Announcement of winners for the Philippines is on October 7, while the grand finals for the region will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 9. – Rappler.com