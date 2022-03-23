Business Sense: Xendit Philippines managing director Yang Yang Zhang

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, March 23, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – With all the tech unicorns popping up and the funding explosion in Southeast Asia, it can be hard to see the big picture.

At least 10 companies in the region achieved the coveted unicorn status amid the pandemic, with most of them in the fintech space.

Will we see more in 2022? How will the fintech boom play out?

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to Xendit Philippines managing director Yang Yang Zhang about what’s next for the digital payments company, and what the company’s unicorn status means for customers.

Zhang also talks about her journey in growing startups, as well as the environment needed to encourage more women to join tech companies. – Rappler.com