Business Sense: Zoom’s plans for Asia during AI boom

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lucas Lu, head of Asia at Zoom, talks about how AI is reshaping the way people conduct meetings, and its potential for improving productivity

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, July 10, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom saw an explosion in popularity as it became the go-to platform for remote communication.

As work-from-home arrangements are still common, Zoom remains essential for routine team meetings, remote onboarding, and flexible scheduling.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to Lucas Lu, head of Asia at Zoom, as the company navigates the rapid changes and demands brought about by the rise of generative artificial intelligence.

Lu shares some of Zoom’s current offerings, including automated transcriptions and meeting summaries, as well as virtual assistants.

He also shares his insights on how AI will transform industries, as well as what Zoom is doing to safeguard users from generative AI’s threats. – Rappler.com