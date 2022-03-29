By The Numbers: Taxes and the next president

Tax expert Mon Abrea breaks down presidential candidates' proposed tax measures, as well as the various reforms needed in the Bureau of Internal Revenue

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Tuesday, March 29, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is leaving the Philippines with lower tax rates and a more liberal economy.

He is also giving the next president the burden of paying off bigger debt, which doubled during his administration amid the recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts earlier said that whoever takes over from Duterte will face crucial and perhaps unpopular issues regarding taxes.

In this episode of By The Numbers, Rappler talks to tax expert Mon Abrea regarding the much-needed revamp of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, as well as his views on presidential candidates’ proposed tax measures.

Abrea also talks about the Marcos family’s P203-billion unpaid estate tax and what the government can do to collect it and make the late dictator’s family accountable. – Rappler.com