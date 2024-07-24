Canceled flights due to Typhoon Carina

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NAIA. The facade of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

(1st UPDATE) Bookmark this page to see the list of flights disrupted by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi)

MANILA, Philippines – Various airlines have canceled flights due to unfavorable weather conditions brought about by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

Here is a list of the latest canceled and diverted flights. We will update this page as we receive more reports.

July 24

Canceled flights

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KL 807/808 Taipei-Manila-Taipei

Cebgo (DG)

DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 310 Manila-Taipei

5J 312/313 Manila-Taipei-Manila

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2688/2689 Clark-Basco-Clark

Diverted flights

Royal Air (RW)

RW 130 Da Nang-Manila (Diverted to Clark)

Disruption to regional airport operations

Basco Airport

Flight operations are suspended

San Jose Airport

Only one flight was scheduled on July 24, and it was canceled

The 78 affected passengers at the passenger terminal building were assisted by Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) personnel on the rebooking or refund process

Iba Airport

General Aviation training flights are suspended

Sangley Airport

Suspended aerodrome operations due to flooding at the runway and apron

Tacloban Airport

4 delayed flights on July 24

Lubang Airport

No General Aviation operations

Laoag International Airport

Experiencing light to moderate rains with dark skies and light to moderate wind

Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations is suspended

Vigan Airport

Experiencing light rain and moderate to strong wind

Operations suspended

Lingayen Airport

Experiencing light to moderate rains. Apron and some parts of runway flooded.

Operations suspended

San Fernando Airport

Experiencing light to moderate rains

Operations suspended

Baguio Airport