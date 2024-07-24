Canceled flights due to Typhoon Carina

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Various airlines have canceled flights due to unfavorable weather conditions brought about by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).
Here is a list of the latest canceled and diverted flights. We will update this page as we receive more reports.
July 24
Canceled flights
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
- KL 807/808 Taipei-Manila-Taipei
Cebgo (DG)
- DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila
- DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 310 Manila-Taipei
- 5J 312/313 Manila-Taipei-Manila
Philippine Airlines (PR)
- PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
- PR 2688/2689 Clark-Basco-Clark
Diverted flights
Royal Air (RW)
- RW 130 Da Nang-Manila (Diverted to Clark)
Disruption to regional airport operations
Basco Airport
- Flight operations are suspended
San Jose Airport
- Only one flight was scheduled on July 24, and it was canceled
- The 78 affected passengers at the passenger terminal building were assisted by Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) personnel on the rebooking or refund process
Iba Airport
- General Aviation training flights are suspended
Sangley Airport
- Suspended aerodrome operations due to flooding at the runway and apron
Tacloban Airport
- 4 delayed flights on July 24
Lubang Airport
- No General Aviation operations
Laoag International Airport
- Experiencing light to moderate rains with dark skies and light to moderate wind
- Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations is suspended
Vigan Airport
- Experiencing light rain and moderate to strong wind
- Operations suspended
Lingayen Airport
- Experiencing light to moderate rains. Apron and some parts of runway flooded.
- Operations suspended
San Fernando Airport
- Experiencing light to moderate rains
- Operations suspended
Baguio Airport
- Experiencing moderate rains and foggy weather
- Operations suspended
