Canceled flights due to Typhoon Carina

Lance Spencer Yu

NAIA. The facade of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Shutterstock

(1st UPDATE) Bookmark this page to see the list of flights disrupted by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi)

MANILA, Philippines – Various airlines have canceled flights due to unfavorable weather conditions brought about by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

Here is a list of the latest canceled and diverted flights. We will update this page as we receive more reports.

July 24

Canceled flights

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

  • KL 807/808 Taipei-Manila-Taipei

Cebgo (DG)

  • DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila
  • DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila
  • DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
  • DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 310 Manila-Taipei
  • 5J 312/313 Manila-Taipei-Manila

Philippine Airlines (PR)

  • PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
  • PR 2688/2689 Clark-Basco-Clark

Diverted flights

Royal Air (RW)

  • RW 130 Da Nang-Manila (Diverted to Clark)

Disruption to regional airport operations

Basco Airport 

  • Flight operations are suspended 

San Jose Airport

  • Only one flight was scheduled on July 24, and it was canceled
  • The 78 affected passengers at the passenger terminal building were assisted by Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) personnel on the rebooking or refund process

Iba Airport 

  • General Aviation training flights are suspended

Sangley Airport

  • Suspended aerodrome operations due to flooding at the runway and apron

Tacloban Airport

  • 4 delayed flights on July 24

Lubang Airport

  • No General Aviation operations

Laoag International Airport

  • Experiencing light to moderate rains with dark skies and light to moderate wind
  • Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations is suspended

Vigan Airport

  • Experiencing light rain and moderate to strong wind
  • Operations suspended

Lingayen Airport

  • Experiencing light to moderate rains. Apron and some parts of runway flooded.
  • Operations suspended

San Fernando Airport

  • Experiencing light to moderate rains
  • Operations suspended

Baguio Airport

  • Experiencing moderate rains and foggy weather
  • Operations suspended

