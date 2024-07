Canceled flights due to Super Typhoon Carina, southwest monsoon: July 25, 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Various airlines have canceled flights due to unfavorable weather conditions brought about by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

Here is a list of the latest canceled flights on Thursday, July 25. We will update this page as we receive more reports.

Cebu Pacific

Domestic

5J 196/194: Manila – Cauayan – Manila

5J 325/326: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

5J 383/384: Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila

5J 395/396: Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila

5J 451/452: Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J 453/454: Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J 485/486: Manila – Bacolod – Manila

5J 563/564: Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 567/568: Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 617/618: Manila – Tagbilaran – Manila

5J 623/624: Manila – Dumaguete – Manila

5J 637/638: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J 638/636: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J 649/650: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 793/794: Manila – Butuan – Manila

5J 859/860: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila

5J 899/900: Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 919/920: Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 991/992: Manila – General Santos – Manila

5J 3965/3966: Manila – Davao – Manila

International

5J 272/273: Manila – Hong Kong – Manila

5J 310/311: Manila – Taipei – Manila

5J 314/315: Manila – Taipei – Manila

