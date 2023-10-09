On top of new AI features: Canva launches $200M artist pay program

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As Canva launches more tools, including a text-to-video feature, the company says it's ensuring artists are compensated for the advancement of artificial intelligence

MANILA, Philippines– Australian visual communication platform Canva committed a $200 million fund to pay artists who consent to having their content used to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

The fund, which will be paid to the Canva creator community over the next three years, will compensate artists who opt into the program. They will receive an initial payment followed by monthly payment for continued use.

Canva will also give creators the choice to opt out of their data being used for training purposes.

In an interview with Rappler, Robert Kawalsky, Canva’s head of product, said that the fund was among the company’s efforts to ensure safety and ethical use of tech amid high growth driven by AI.

“So today we’ve got 85% of Fortune 500 companies using Canva. Teams growth is also just exploding, and Canva is being used in more ways in more workplaces… and what that means is we need to ensure that there is robust trust and safety, really strict adherence to privacy, and the certainty that comes from indemnifying our enterprise customers,” Kawalsky said.

Meanwhile, Danny Wu, Canva’s head of AI, noted that the fund is among the company’s efforts in ensuring transparency and fair practices in the use of AI.

“The future of design will be determined by human creativity but will also be fueled by unprecedented levels of AI innovation,” Danny Wu, Canva’s head of AI said.

“Creators are at the heart of our community, so we fully embrace our responsibility to ensure that we’re offering them AI-powered tools that are firmly grounded in transparency, as well as ethical and fair practices every step of the way.”

Canva “shield”

The indemnification program is part of “Canva Shield,” among the first of its kind of robust safety features and privacy and security controls that are designed to provide teams and organizations “with peace of mind when creating content.”

With Canva Shield, team administrators have full control over how AI-powered products are enabled and used across the workplace and can toggle these features based on employee roles at any time.

Canva Shield is the latest in the company’s substantial and ongoing investment in trust and safety following the integration of powerful automated content moderation, prompt filtering, reporting functionalities and the launch of an industry-first debiasing model that ensures its AI products produce safe and inclusive results.

More AI tools

Canva recently launched its “Magic Studio,” an AI design platform for the so-called non-designers.

Here are some of the new features:

Magic Design: Turns a prompt or your own media into fully designed videos, presentations and more. One can also simply type in an idea, select color schemes, then watch complete designs come to life ready to be shared or further customized to one’s liking.

Magic Switch: Instantly converts designs into a range of formats with one click. Turns a presentation into an executive summary or create a blog post from a whiteboard of ideas, plus, translate it into various languages in the process.

Magic Grab: One can now select and separate any subject in a photo for easier editing, repositioning, or resizing.

One can now select and separate any subject in a photo for easier editing, repositioning, or resizing. Magic Media (text to image and text to video functionality): Creates photos with a simple prompt or generate compelling videos from a prompt or an image, powered by Runway AI. Its text to image functionality has received significant updates and now offers a wide range of style options for any result.

Magic Expand: This can save zoomed-in images or turn a vertical shot horizontal by recovering whatever’s outside the frame.

